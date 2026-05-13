China–U.S. trade talks begins in South Korea

13 May 2026 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A meeting between Chinese and American delegations was held today at Incheon International Airport in South Korea. The talks focused on key economic and trade issues, including tariffs, market access, and broader conditions for bilateral business cooperation, AzerNEWS reports.

It is also noted that on May 13 a two-day state visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to China begins. According to some American analysts, the visit could help improve the business climate for U.S. companies operating in China, even though significant tariff and non-tariff barriers still remain in place.

Observers point out that holding preliminary discussions in a neutral location like South Korea signals both sides’ interest in reducing tensions and keeping communication channels open. Some experts also suggest that such meetings often serve as a “testing ground” for potential compromises before higher-level political negotiations take place.