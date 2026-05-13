Two Italian minesweepers moving towards Hormuz says defence minister

13 May 2026 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said Wednesday that the Italian Navy has two minesweepers approaching the Strait of Hormuz while reiterating that they will only be used once an agreement to end the Iran war has been reached, AzerNEWS reports, citing ANSA.

"Should peace break out, it would take almost a month of sailing for all the allied nations' units to reach the Gulf," Crosetto told a joint session of parliament's defence and foreign affairs committees.

"As a precaution, we are arranging for two minesweepers to be positioned relatively close to the Strait: initially in the Eastern Mediterranean, then in the Red Sea, as part of ongoing missions, such as Mediterraneo Sicuro and Aspides missions, within the authorized framework of Italy's international mission".

Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also addressed the hearing.

"Let's dispel any misunderstandings: we don't want to ask for authorization for a new military mission in the Gulf, but we want to share the government's commitment to peace and the path that could lead to our involvement in the international coalition," Tajani said.

"This involvement, I emphasize, would only occur after the definitive cessation of hostilities".