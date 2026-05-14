Gulnara Khalilova successfully presents her eco-collection at Aspara Fashion Week [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani designer Gulnara Khalilova has marked her fourth appearance at Aspara Fashion Week in Taraz, Kazakhstan, participating in the 17th season of this major international project, AzerNEWS reports.

The event remains a vital global gathering for designers, industry experts, and fashion enthusiasts, bridging the gap between European and Asian aesthetics.

Gulnara Khalilova's showcases have become a highly anticipated fixture of the festival, consistently capturing the audience's imagination through a sophisticated blend of national motifs and modern design. This season, she unveiled her "Upcycling" collection, a visionary work dedicated to the creative reuse of materials. By reimagining the value of existing textiles, the collection served as a powerful statement on sustainability and conscious consumption.

The designs seamlessly integrated an eco-friendly philosophy with Gulnara Khalilova's signature style, proving that ethnic traditions can thrive within the contemporary fashion landscape. Through experimental textures and intricate silhouettes, she transformed the runway into a cultural narrative. In recognition of her artistic contribution and the collection's impact, the designer was honored with a prestigious diploma.

Founded in 2017 by the renowned designer Aydarkhan Kaliyev, Aspara Fashion Week hosted representatives from over 35 countries this year. The platform places a specific emphasis on ethno-cultural values and the modern interpretation of national heritage.