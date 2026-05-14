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Thursday, May 14, 2026

Oil prices edge higher amid economic uncertainty

14 May 2026 13:00 (UTC+04:00)
Oil prices edge higher amid economic uncertainty
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Global oil prices posted modest gains on Thursday as investors closely monitored upcoming talks between the United States and China, while geopolitical tensions surrounding the Iran conflict continued to fuel uncertainty in energy markets. On the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) exchange, the price of Brent crude rose by...

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