Oil prices edge higher amid economic uncertainty
Global oil prices posted modest gains on Thursday as investors closely monitored upcoming talks between the United States and China, while geopolitical tensions surrounding the Iran conflict continued to fuel uncertainty in energy markets. On the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) exchange, the price of Brent crude rose by...
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