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Thursday, May 14, 2026

Nakhchivan retail trade turnover reaches 492.5 million manats in January-April

14 May 2026 10:42 (UTC+04:00)
Nakhchivan retail trade turnover reaches 492.5 million manats in January-April
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Retail trade turnover in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic reached 492.512 million manats in January-April this year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistics Committee of Nakhchivan.

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