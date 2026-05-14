President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Paraguay
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Paraguay Santiago Peña, AzerNEWS reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you, and through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Paraguay – the Independence Day.
I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to develop friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Paraguay, and expand our cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.
On such a festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Paraguay peace and prosperity," the letter reads.
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