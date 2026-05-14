McLaren partners with Intel

14 May 2026 20:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Intel Corporation is reportedly preparing to announce a new partnership with McLaren Racing, becoming the team’s official compute partner and marking Intel’s return to Formula One sponsorship after nearly two decades, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

According to the report, the American chipmaker and the British racing team have signed a multi-year agreement. While the financial details remain undisclosed, sources describe the deal as a “significant” partnership.

Under the agreement, Intel is also expected to collaborate with the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team and become the official gaming partner of McLaren F1 Sim Racing. Intel branding will reportedly appear on the team’s sim racing cars, equipment, and apparel.

“Performance in IndyCar and Formula One is driven by technology, and partnering with Intel strengthens our ability to innovate at scale,” McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said, according to the report.

Intel is expected to provide advanced computing solutions, including Xeon processors and Intel Core Ultra chips, to improve McLaren’s vehicle-dynamics simulations, AI-powered race strategy analysis, and real-time data processing during race weekends.

Interestingly, Formula One teams now process billions of data points during a single race weekend, making high-performance computing and artificial intelligence almost as important as engine power and aerodynamics in modern motorsport. Analysts note that partnerships between tech companies and F1 teams are increasingly becoming showcases for next-generation AI and cloud technologies under extreme real-time conditions.