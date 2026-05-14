Photo exhibition 'Eternity of a Moment' opens at D'ART Gallery [PHOTOS]

14 May 2026 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On May 13, 2026, D'ART Gallery hosted the opening of the solo photography exhibition "The Eternity of a Moment" by Anna Ibrahimbayova, within the framework of the project "Homes Warmed by Love and Art," AzerNEWS reports.

The exhibition marks the first instalment of the project and features Ibrahimbayova, a fine art photographer with over 20 years of experience.

At the opening ceremony, D'ART Gallery founder and director, art critic Dilara Muzaffarli, welcomed guests and emphasized that the project "Homes Warmed by Love and Art" seeks to highlight how the union of two creative individuals forms not only a shared life but also a space of mutual inspiration, support, and artistic growth.

She added that the project will feature creative evenings, art exhibitions, and open discussions, each dedicated to exploring the invisible connections that art and love create in human life.

The project's first featured participant, Anna Ibrahimbeyova, is the wife of prominent Azerbaijani playwright and People's Writer of Azerbaijan, Maksud Ibrahimbayov. She also serves as the head of the Maksud Ibrahimbayov Creativity Center. It was noted that the center holds a significant place in the country's cultural life, shaped by Ibrahimbayova's dedication to preserving her husband’s legacy and her deep commitment to the arts.

"The Eternity of a Moment' is dedicated to the poetics of reflections embedded in everyday life. The exhibition explores the emergence of a secondary visual layer of reality through reflections on water, glass, mirrors, metal, and light. In this context, reflection is presented not only as a physical phenomenon but also as a metaphorical rebirth of time, emotion, and memory on another plane.

During the event, art producer Sofiko Dvalishvili conducted a special interview with Anna Ibrahimbayova in the presence of guests. In the conversation, Ibrahimbeyova spoke about her artistic journey, her approach to photography, the concept behind the exhibition, and the relationship between art and life.

The event also included shared memories of Maksud Ibrahimbayov, highlighting his literary legacy, personality, and contributions to Azerbaijani culture.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Omar Eldarov, spoke at the opening, sharing personal recollections of Maksud Ibrahimbayov and reflecting on his rich inner world and artistic worldview. He also praised the refined aesthetic sensibility evident in Anna Ibrahimbeyova’s photographic works.

Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Ulviyya Hamzayeva, noted that Ibrahimbayova's photographs capture ordinary moments of life with exceptional sensitivity and aesthetic depth. She added that the works encourage viewers to reflect and to perceive the world from a new perspective.

At the conclusion of the event, Anna Ibrahimbayova expressed her gratitude to the organizers, guests, and all those who had supported and shown interest in her work.

She described the project not only as an exhibition but also as an expression of memory, love, and the unifying power of art.

The exhibition "The Eternity of a Moment" will remain on view at D'ART Gallery until May 15.