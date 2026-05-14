Kyrgyzstan rejects western calls to shut down banks

14 May 2026 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The government of Kyrgyzstan has rejected calls from Western countries to close several domestic banks, emphasizing the need to protect financial stability and citizens’ savings, AzerNEWS reports, citing local media.

According to Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev, some Western partners had urged authorities to shut down certain banks. However, officials in Bishkek refused the demand, arguing that such measures could destabilize the country’s financial system.

Kasymaliev stated that the government instead proposed conducting an independent audit involving international companies to assess whether any violations had actually occurred.

"We said: check whether there are violations first, and only then apply sanctions," he noted.

He also warned that closing banks could seriously harm the national economy, as many citizens keep their savings in these financial institutions.

At the same time, Kasymaliev noted that the government is willing to take targeted action against specific companies suspected of involvement in questionable financial schemes. He emphasized that such measures would be carefully implemented to avoid broader economic disruption.