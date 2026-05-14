Azerbaijan banking sector plans 2 billion manat green finance by 2030
Azerbaijan’s banking sector plans to allocate 2 billion manats to sustainable and green projects by 2030 as part of commitments made within the COP29 framework, AzerNEWS reports, citing the country’s central bank. Central Bank of Azerbaijan stated in its “Sustainable Finance Report” that significant progress has already been made in 2025, with...
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