Icherisheher launches strategic project to modernize resident management system

14 May 2026 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve has launched a strategic project aimed at modernizing management mechanisms in the area and improving the efficiency of work with residents, AzerNEWS reports.

For the first time in the history of Icherisheher, large-scale statistical registration of residents is being conducted. A special Commission has been established to ensure transparent and organized management of the process, as well as the proper processing of data.

This initiative primarily aims to improve the social and living conditions of residents and to personalize the services provided to them.

The process will make it possible to determine the exact population size, density, and settlement geography, which will serve as a fundamental basis for more efficient planning of future social programs and infrastructure projects.

The collected data will allow for a more accurate analysis of residents' real needs and ensure that every measure from utility services to social support programs is focused on citizen satisfaction.

For the convenience of citizens, data is being collected in both paper and electronic formats.

The confidentiality of personal information is fully guaranteed at the legislative level. The created database will be used solely for making strategic decisions aimed at improving the quality of life of residents.

The Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve invites all residents to actively participate in this important cooperation.