Türkiye, Kazakhstan sign strategic partnership declaration

14 May 2026 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the signing of 13 new bilateral cooperation agreements between Türkiye and Kazakhstan following high-level talks and an official ceremony in Astana, AzerNEWS reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The agreements were signed during the sixth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, held at the Independence Palace, where the two leaders also addressed the media and outlined their vision for expanding political, economic, and energy cooperation.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told that the Declaration will give a new impetus to the development of Kazakh-Turkish relations.

The agreement aims to further expand cooperation in key sectors including trade, investment, transport, energy, industry, and cultural relations. Officials noted that the implementation of the newly agreed projects is expected to attract more than $920 million in investments and create over 3,100 jobs in Kazakhstan.

The discussions also focused on increasing bilateral trade turnover, strengthening regional connectivity, and developing joint economic initiatives between the two countries.

President Erdoğan emphasized the growing strategic importance of the Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor, describing it as the modern-day equivalent of the historic Silk Road.

The Turkish president said the two sides had signed numerous agreements covering a wide range of sectors and encouraged business communities in both countries to deepen investment ties and establish stronger partnerships.

"We discussed projects that will further expand our trade and investment relations. I hope these agreements will bring prosperity and benefits to both nations," Erdoğan stated.

He also confirmed that both leaders discussed regional issues and preparations for the upcoming informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Turkistan, described as the spiritual capital of the Turkic world.

Following the talks, President Tokayev awarded Erdoğan the newly established "Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Order," one of Kazakhstan’s highest state honors.