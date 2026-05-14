There is no military solution to disputes with Tehran, Araghchi says

14 May 2026 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that issues involving Iran cannot be resolved through military action, AzerNEWS reports, citing Fars News Agency.

Speaking at the "BRICS 2026" foreign ministers’ meeting in India, Araghchi said Iran had twice been subjected within less than a year to "illegal aggression".

The meeting, held under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," comes amid the backdrop of the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict that began on February 28 and is currently under a ceasefire arrangement.

Araghchi told delegates that recent events had demonstrated Iran’s resilience in the face of external pressure.

"It should now be clear to everyone that Iran is undefeatable and becomes stronger and more united whenever it comes under pressure," he said.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized that Tehran remains fully committed to diplomacy, while also maintaining its readiness to defend its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

He added that Iran’s armed forces are prepared to deliver a "strong and crushing" response to any foreign aggression.

"In this shameful situation, we are not the aggressors, but rather the wronged and violated party," the minister added.