WUF13 Festival promotes dialogue on future of urban living in Baku [PHOTOS]

14 May 2026 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The festival, organized to inform the Azerbaijani public about the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), has concluded with a large-scale evening program at Clock Tower Square on Baku’s Seaside Boulevard, drawing together visitors, AzerNEWS reports.

Families wandered through interactive exhibition zones while students and young professionals participated in educational games and discussions centered on sustainable development, urban inclusivity, smart infrastructure, and innovative city planning.

Large presentation spaces showcased future-oriented concepts designed to encourage citizens to think critically about how urban environments can evolve while remaining socially connected and environmentally responsible.

Addressing attendees during the event, Eldar Rasulov, Chief Manager for Content and Media Relations at the "WUF13 Azerbaijan" Operating Company, provided detailed insight into the objectives and broader significance of the initiative.

He emphasized that the festival was designed not only to raise awareness about WUF13 itself, but also to strengthen public participation in conversations about the future of urban living in Azerbaijan and beyond.

What distinguished the event was its ability to translate complex urban development themes into experiences that felt immediate and relatable.

The festival organizers created an environment where visitors could engage with these ideas through direct participation.

Interactive installations, public discussions, and community-oriented activities encouraged attendees to imagine what future cities might look like and what role citizens themselves must play in shaping them.

The World Urban Forum (WUF) is a global conference organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) to address issues related to urbanization, sustainable cities, and human settlements.

Since its inception in 2002, the forum has brought together government officials, urban planners, architects, academics, civil society representatives, and private sector actors to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and promote innovative solutions for urban development.

The 13th World Urban Forum will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 17–22, 2026.

The main theme of the forum is "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," highlighting the urgent need to address the global housing crisis and position housing as a driver of inclusive, resilient, and sustainable urban development.

WUF13 will provide a platform for participants to discuss sustainable urbanization, share successful experiences from around the world, and foster partnerships to implement solutions in cities of all sizes. The forum aims to engage governments, the private sector, academia, and civil society in promoting urban policies that are inclusive, resilient, and forward-looking.

In addition to formal sessions, WUF13 will feature exhibitions, workshops, and public events designed to raise awareness about urban development issues, encourage citizen engagement, and showcase innovative projects.

Photo Credits: World Urban Forum Facebook page