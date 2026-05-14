JIVA to represent Azerbaijan in Eurovision Second Semifinal

14 May 2026 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Tonight, JIVA will represent Azerbaijan in the second semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026. Azerbaijan’s entry will perform as number 02, AzerNEWS reports.

Voting will begin after all contestants have taken the stage. Viewers can watch the live show on television or via YouTube. Once voting opens, audiences can support Azerbaijan through the SMS numbers announced in their countries. In participating regions, votes can also be cast through the official ESC Vote platform.

The Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company called on Azerbaijanis living abroad, friends of Azerbaijan, and Eurovision fans to support Jiva by voting for entry number 02.

The broadcaster noted that the Eurovision Song Contest remains an important international platform for presenting Azerbaijan’s music, culture, and creative talent to millions of viewers around the world.

“Every vote counts,” the statement said, encouraging supporters worldwide to back JIVA in tonight’s semifinal.

Vote for Jiva. Vote for 02. Support Azerbaijan.

JIVA will represent Azerbaijan at the 70th Eurovision Song Contest, to be held in Vienna on May 14, performing under entry number 2.

Jamila Hashimova is an Azerbaijani singer known for her strong vocal abilities and sincere stage performances. Her artistic journey began in 2003 when she finished second at the Baku Autumn competition. In 2007, she participated in the Show Time project.

Throughout her career, she has taken part in a number of musical projects. She performed with the renowned RAST ensemble led by Rashad Hashimov and appeared on stage at the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival. Later, as the lead vocalist of Hazz Band, she blended jazz elements with contemporary pop music.

Since 2017, JIVA has continued her career as a solo artist, releasing songs in pop, dance, and R&B genres in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English. In 2025, she achieved another major milestone by winning The Voice of Azerbaijan as part of the team of Roya Aykhan.

The singer is not new to the Eurovision stage. Back in 2011, JIVA reached the top three in Azerbaijan's Eurovision national selection, marking an early connection with the contest that would eventually lead her to represent the country internationally.

Th Eurovision Song Contest 2026 is taking place in Vienna, Austria. The first semi-final was held on May 12. The second semi-final is scheduled for May 14, and the grand final for May 16, 2026.

In total, around 35 participating countries are expected to compete in this jubilee edition of Eurovision, with artists divided between the two semi-finals.

The shows will be hosted by Austrian presenters Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski, guiding viewers through one of the most anticipated music events of the year.

Azerbaijan achieved an impressive streak at the Eurovision Song Contest, finishing in the Top 5 for five consecutive years: 3rd place in 2009, 5th in 2010, victory in 2011, followed by 4th place in 2012 and 2nd in 2013.