US drops visa deposit for World Cup fans

14 May 2026 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Trump administration has announced that football fans from 50 countries affected by the $15,000 (£11,000) U.S. visa bond requirement will be exempt from the deposit if they are traveling to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with valid match tickets, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Five of those countries — Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Tunisia — have already qualified for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico starting on June 11, 2026.

“We are waiving visa bonds for eligible fans who purchased World Cup tickets,” Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar said in a statement to the BBC.

The visa bond program, introduced last year, was originally designed to reduce the number of visa overstays, according to the U.S. State Department. Under the policy, visitors from certain countries were required to pay a refundable security deposit before entering the United States.

While players, coaches, and official staff had already been exempt from the rule, ordinary football fans with confirmed World Cup tickets were not included until the latest announcement.

The 12-month pilot program, launched in August, formed part of the administration’s broader immigration and border-control measures. According to officials, the initiative targeted countries where visa overstay rates were considered high or where screening procedures required additional safeguards.

FIFA welcomed the decision, saying it reflects continued cooperation with the White House “to deliver a successful, record-breaking, and unforgettable global event.”

Interestingly, analysts believe the exemption could significantly boost tourism and match attendance from African nations, whose fan groups are often considered among the most vibrant and passionate at World Cup tournaments. The 2026 competition is also expected to become the largest World Cup in history, featuring 48 national teams and a record number of matches across North America.