Pakistan successfully conducts test of indigenously developed Fatah-4 cruise missile: ISPR

14 May 2026 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Pakistan Army on Thursday successfully conducted a training fire of the indigenously developed Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile, the military’s media wing said in a statement, AzerNEWS reports, citing Tribune.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Rocket Force Command conducted the test while the cruise missile, "equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, is capable of engaging long-range targets with high precision."

"The training fire was conducted to enhance the operational efficiency of troops and validate the technical parameters of various subsystems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability," the statement said.

It further added that the training fire was witnessed by senior officers from the Pakistan Army Rocket Force Command, along with scientists and engineers from the developing agency.

"President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Forces, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu commended the successful training fire of Fatah-4 and appreciated the technical prowess, dedication, and commitment of all those who contributed to the success of the F-series missile training fire," it added.

On April 21, the Pakistan Navy conducted a successful test of the Taimoor air-launched cruise missile, an indigenously developed anti-ship weapon system, described as "a powerful demonstration of precision strike capability and operational readiness".

According to the ISPR, the air-launched cruise missile executed its mission with exceptional precision, validating Pakistan Navy's combat capability to detect, target and decisively neutralise enemy sea-based threats at extended ranges.

On April 16, the Pakistan Navy also successfully conducted a live weapon firing of an indigenously developed ship-launched anti-ship missile.