Azernews.Az

Friday, May 15, 2026

Gold and silver prices fall on global markets

15 May 2026 14:21 (UTC+04:00)
Gold and silver prices fall on global markets
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
Read more

On the COMEX futures market in New York, precious metals showed mixed movements in the latest trading session.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more