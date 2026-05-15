Baku to host 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

15 May 2026 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue will be held in Baku from October 27 to 29, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

The forum will be organized in partnership with the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, UNESCO, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, ICESCO, and the UN Tourism.

The forum, which is part of the "Baku Process" initiative on intercultural dialogue proposed in 2008 by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, was founded in 2011, and this year marks the 15th anniversary of the Forum.

The "Baku Process" and the forum held within its framework are recognized by the United Nations as a leading global platform for promoting intercultural dialogue and international cooperation.