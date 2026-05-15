Pentagon expands US missile arsenal agreements

15 May 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Pentagon has announced new agreements with several defense companies aimed at expanding the United States’ missile arsenal, AzerNEWS reports.

Among the partners are Anduril Industries, CoAspire, Leidos, Zone 5 Technologies, and Castelion.

The agreements focus on the development of low-cost missile systems, including container-based launch platforms, as well as next-generation hypersonic weapons.

According to the Pentagon, the goal of the initiative is to rapidly strengthen the strike capabilities of the U.S. armed forces while ensuring access to more affordable and scalable weapons systems for potential large-scale conflicts.

Earlier, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) warned that the United States could face a shortage of precision-guided munitions in a major conflict scenario, due to the rapid depletion of existing stockpiles.

Defense analysts note that this push also reflects a broader shift in U.S. military strategy—moving away from a small number of extremely expensive missiles toward mass-producible “attritable” systems that can be deployed in larger numbers without significantly increasing overall costs.