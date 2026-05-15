President of Azerbaijan: Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable line is planned to become operational in the coming months
"Cooperation with the Turkic states in the field of digital development is progressing successfully. The implementation of the Digital Silk Road project between Europe and Asia is underway," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Turkistan, Kazakhstan.
The head of state noted that as part of this project, the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable line between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is expected to become operational in the coming months.
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