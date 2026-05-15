Nakhchivan capital investment rises 23% in first four months of this year
Investment in fixed capital in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic reached 60.9 million manats during January–April of this year, marking a significant increase in economic activity across the exclave, AzerNEWS reports. According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Nakhchivan, the figure represents...
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