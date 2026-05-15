Russia and Ukraine conduct prisoner swap

15 May 2026 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russia and Ukraine have carried out a new prisoner exchange, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 205 Russian servicemen were returned from Ukraine, while in return, 205 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel were released.

The repatriated Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving assistance. They will eventually be transferred to medical facilities in Russia, managed by the Ministry of Defense, for treatment and rehabilitation.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also confirmed a prisoner exchange carried out under a 205-for-205 formula.

"Today, 205 Ukrainian servicemen and women returned home from Russian captivity. The release includes members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service. This marks the first stage of a larger prisoner exchange involving 1,000 individuals on each side," stated Zelensky in a Telegram post.

The latest exchange followed the previous one, which took place on April 24, when Russia and Ukraine exchanged 193 prisoners from each side according to a similar formula.

On May 9, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated that both sides were actively working on compiling lists of prisoners of war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also confirmed readiness to proceed with an exchange.