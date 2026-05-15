Azeri Light oil price falls below $114 per barrel
The price of Azerbaijan’s “Azeri Light” crude oil declined at Italy’s Augusta port on a CIF basis, falling by $2.04, or 1.77%, from the previous level to $113.48 per barrel.
AzerNEWS reports that the price of a barrel of “Azeri Light” crude at Türkiye’s Ceyhan port on an FOB basis also decreased by $2.01, or 1.78%, to $110.98.
Meanwhile, the price of “Urals” crude dropped by $1.89, or 2.07%, compared to the previous figure, settling at $89.55 per barrel.
The price of “Dated Brent” crude produced in the North Sea also moved lower, declining by $1.61, or 1.45%, to $109.59 per barrel.
Despite the recent decline in global oil prices, Azerbaijan’s benchmark crude remains significantly above the average oil price assumption of $65 per barrel set in the country’s 2026 state budget.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!