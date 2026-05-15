Baku hosts int'l symposium on urban sports development [PHOTOS]

15 May 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An international scientific symposium titled "Sport in Urban Environment: Development of Physical Activity and Sports Opportunities" has taken place at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy (ASA), dedicated to the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture, AzerNEWS reports.

The main purpose of the symposium was to promote physical activity in urban environments, encourage healthy lifestyles, develop sports infrastructure, examine the social and economic impacts of sports under conditions of urbanization, and facilitate the exchange of international experience in this field.

During the opening ceremony, Rector of the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Fuad Hajiyev, spoke about the development of sports in urban environments, the promotion of physical activity, and the importance of international scientific cooperation.

The symposium continued with panel sessions, during which representatives of foreign universities also delivered presentations.

Participants presented their scientific and practical approaches to the development of sports in urban environments.