Documentary 'Shusha, My Love' screened at Kharibulbul Music Festival [PHOTOS]

15 May 2026 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The concerts of the Kharibulbul Music Festival, which began on May 14, are being held across various venues in Shusha, AzerNEWS reports.

On the opening day, a screening of Jeffrey Werbock's documentary film "Shusha, My Love" took place as part of the festival's rich program.

The film is more than a work of art; it is a project aimed at promoting Azerbaijani culture internationally. It also symbolizes the fulfillment of a promise made years ago to National Leader Heydar Aliyev by Jeffrey Werbock, an American enthusiast of Azerbaijani folk music and mugham performer.

The promise was to introduce Azerbaijani mugham and the cultural heritage of Karabakh to the world and to keep the spirit of Shusha alive through art. "Shusha, My Love" stands as an artistic expression of that dedication.