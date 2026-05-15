India signs agreements with UAE on defence, energy during Modi visit

15 May 2026 22:09 (UTC+04:00)

India and the United Arab Emirates agreed on a framework for a strategic defence partnership on Friday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Gulf nation, as both countries seek deeper ties amid the Iran war, India’s foreign ministry said, AzerNEWS reports, citing Tribune.

India and the UAE also signed agreements on strategic petroleum reserves and the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the ministry said in a statement.

Under the strategic defence partnership, “the two sides have agreed on deepening defence industrial collaboration and cooperation on innovation and advanced technology, training, exercises, maritime security, cyber defence, secure communications and information exchange,” the statement said.

Ahead of Modi’s visit, Indian sources told Reuters the prime minister was expected to discuss long-term energy supply deals and seek support for expanding India’s strategic oil reserves.

The UAE’s decision last month to leave OPEC is expected to boost its oil output and benefit importers such as India.

The US-Israeli war on Iran, now in its third month, has disrupted global energy markets following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which around 20% of global oil flows. Iranian strikes also affected transportation and business across the Gulf, including in the UAE, before a fragile ceasefire was reached last month.

In January, New Delhi and Abu Dhabi signed a $3 billion LNG supply agreement, along with a letter of intent to work toward a strategic defence partnership.

The developments follow a mutual defence agreement signed last year between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan has since emerged as a key mediator between the United States and Iran and has also strengthened Saudi defences after the kingdom faced repeated Iranian missile and drone attacks.

Last month, Riyadh announced an additional $3 billion support package for Pakistan to help address financing pressures linked to an upcoming debt repayment to the UAE.

India’s foreign ministry also announced UAE investments worth $5 billion, citing previous deals including Emirates NBD’s acquisition of a 60% stake in RBL Bank for $3 billion and Abu Dhabi-based IHC’s $1 billion investment in Sammaan.