Beckham names Britain’s first billionaire sports star

15 May 2026 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

David Beckham has become the first British sportsman to officially reach billionaire status, according to the 2026 edition of the Sunday Times Rich List, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The combined fortune of Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, is now estimated at £1.185 billion. Their wealth places them among the UK’s richest celebrity couples and second among sports-related figures, behind the family of former Formula 1 executive Bernie Ecclestone, whose fortune is estimated at £2 billion.

Much of Beckham’s financial success has come after his football career. In addition to global endorsement deals with brands such as Adidas and Hugo Boss, he is also co-owner of Inter Miami CF, now considered one of Major League Soccer’s most valuable franchises, reportedly worth around $1.45 billion.

Victoria Beckham, meanwhile, has built a successful luxury fashion business after initially gaining worldwide fame as a member of the Spice Girls. Together, the couple have transformed themselves into one of the world’s most recognizable business and media brands.

Another notable name on the list is Rory McIlroy, whose fortune rose to £325 million after winning back-to-back Masters titles. Meanwhile, seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton ranks among the wealthiest athletes in Britain with an estimated £435 million.

The list also highlights the growing commercial power of combat sports. Promoters Barry and Eddie Hearn entered the billionaire ranks thanks to the success of Matchroom Sport, a major force in boxing, darts, and snooker. Their business has helped turn fighters like Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury into global sports brands.

Interestingly, modern athlete wealth is increasingly driven not by salaries alone, but by investments, ownership stakes, media rights, and personal branding. Beckham is often cited as one of the earliest footballers to successfully transition from sports icon to global entrepreneur, paving the way for a new generation of athlete-businessmen.