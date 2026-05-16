Baku to launch WUF13 tomorrow

16 May 2026 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), one of the most influential global platforms on urban development, will begin in Baku on May 17, AzerNEWS reports. The event is jointly organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The session, which will run until May 22, is themed “Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Human Settlements for All.” It will bring together global stakeholders to address pressing challenges in urbanization, housing, sustainability, and inclusive development.

Considered one of the world’s largest international platforms in the field of urban planning and architecture, the World Urban Forum serves as a key space for discussing not only city development but also broader issues such as social progress, economic transformation, climate change, and human well-being.

Established by UN-Habitat, the forum aims to develop international responses to modern urban challenges. It brings together governments, city leaders, academics, architects, investors, business representatives, and civil society organizations, playing a significant role in shaping global urban policy.

The decision to host WUF13 in Baku is seen as a reflection of Azerbaijan’s growing role in international urban development processes. It highlights the country’s increasing contribution to global cooperation, its reputation as a reliable partner, and recognition of its modern urban policy approach. More than 32,000 participants from 180 countries have registered for WUF13, marking a record in the forum’s history.

The venue for the event is the Baku Olympic Stadium and an expanded operational zone covering 53 hectares around it. The site includes plenary halls, exhibition areas, media centers, and innovation zones. The main hall for the opening and closing ceremonies can accommodate up to 6,000 participants.

During the forum, approximately 300 parallel sessions, meetings, and events are expected to take place daily.