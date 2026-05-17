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President Ilham Aliyev receives Chairman of State Construction Committee of city of Arkadag, Turkmenistan

17 May 2026 11:44 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev receives Chairman of State Construction Committee of city of Arkadag, Turkmenistan

On May 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Deryageldi Orazov, Chairman of the State Committee for Construction of the city of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan, AzerNEWS reports.

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President Ilham Aliyev receives Chairman of State Construction Committee of city of Arkadag, Turkmenistan - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev receives Chairman of State Construction Committee of city of Arkadag, Turkmenistan - Gallery Image

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