Netanyahu says will speak to Trump about China trip

17 May 2026 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his cabinet that he will speak to United States President Donald Trump later in the day and that the conversation will cover Trump's "impressions from his trip to China", AzerNEWS reports.

Netanyahu noted they may also "perhaps" discuss "other things as well," such as Iran. "Certainly, there are many possibilities, and we are prepared for every scenario," he stated.

“Our eyes are open regarding Iran,” says Netanyahu.

“I will certainly hear impressions from his trip to China,” he continues, “perhaps other things as well. Certainly there are many possibilities, and we are prepared for every scenario.”