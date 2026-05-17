Iran appoints Ghalibaf as special China representative
Iran has appointed its Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf as its special representative for China, the country's Fars News Agency reported on Sunday, AzerNEWS reports.
Qalibaf will be tasked with overseeing Tehran's relations with Beijing.
The role of Iran's special envoy for China affairs was previously held by former Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike earlier this year, as well as Iran's Ambassador to China Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli.
The appointment was proposed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and approved by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Tasnim noted.
"Given the nature of Qalibaf’s appointment, his mandate carries a different level of authority compared to previous representatives," it said, citing the sources.
The report did not provide information on whether Qalibaf would continue his role as the parliament speaker.
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