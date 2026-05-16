Man dies after shark bite off Western Australia coast
A man attacked by a shark off Western Australia’s coast on Saturday died of his injuries, police said, in what is the second fatal shark attack in Australia so far this year, AzerNEWS reports, citing Arab News.
The 38-year-old victim, yet to be identified, was bitten on Saturday morning at Horseshoe Reef near Rottnest Island, about 31 km (19.2 miles) west of state capital Perth, police said in a statement.
The man was taken to shore but could not be revived, police said, adding that a report would be prepared for the coroner.
State authorities advised people to take extra caution in the water at Rottnest Island, a popular tourist destination.
Aerial footage from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation showed a police boat, police officers, and a rescue helicopter with a stretcher at the scene.
The attack follows the death in January of a boy bitten by a shark in Sydney Harbor, after a series of shark attacks along the country’s east coast.
Most shark attacks occur along the east and southeast seaboard of Australia, which averages around 20 such incidents a year, according to Australia’s Institute of Health and Welfare.
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