Ukraine downs 279 Russian drones overnight

17 May 2026 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Ukrainian Air Force said on Sunday that Russia attacked the country with 287 drones overnight, adding that the Ukrainian military managed to repel 279 of the, AzerNEWS reports.

The Air Force stressed that the attack included Shahed, Gerber Italmas and Parody simulator drones fired from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. According to the update, eight of the drones struck seven locations, while debris falling was recorded at another seven locations.

Earlier, Russia reported heavy Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow, noting that it managed to down 126 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), but adding that the attacks resulted in three deaths and 12 injuries.