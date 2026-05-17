President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Bulgaria [PHOTOS]

17 May 2026 19:13 (UTC+04:00)

On May 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova, AzerNEWS reports.

The Bulgarian leader recalled with satisfaction her meeting and the fruitful discussions held with the Azerbaijani President on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in February this year.

The Bulgarian President described Azerbaijan’s hosting the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) as a major milestone, particularly amid ongoing wars and conflicts around the world. She emphasized that Bulgaria is highly represented at this event at the head of state level, alongside heads of more than 10 different Bulgarian municipalities, including the mayor of Veliko Tarnovo, a sister city to Shusha.

Noting that the World Urban Forum serves as a critical global platform for discussing pressing issues in urbanization, she extended her congratulations on the organization of the event in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani leader expressed his gratitude for the congratulations.

Iliana Iotova highlighted the strategic importance of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, noting the specific significance of the "Solidarity Ring" project in this regard. Touching upon cultural and humanitarian ties, the Bulgarian leader praised the teaching of the Bulgarian language in Azerbaijan. She also noted the humanitarian projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Bulgaria, the sister-city relationship between Veliko Tarnovo and Shusha, and the establishment of a dedicated Shusha Park there.

Iliana Iotova reiterated her deep gratitude for the support provided by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in restoring the "Trapezitsa" Architectural Museum Reserve in Bulgaria.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized that the productive cooperation between the two nations continues to strengthen on the basis of mutual respect and trust. They discussed the prospects for expanding relations in energy, including electricity exports, as well as in agriculture, tourism, and other sectors.

The Presidents also touched upon the constructive cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria within the framework of various international organizations.

The leaders exchanged views on other pressing matters on the bilateral agenda.