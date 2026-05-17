UN and Azerbaijani flags raised at Baku Olympic Stadium for WUF13 [VIDEO]

17 May 2026 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

A ceremony to raise the official United Nations flag and the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on May 17 at the Baku Olympic Stadium, the venue hosting the 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13.

According to AzerNEWS, the ceremony was attended by Anar Guliyev, who serves as the national coordinator of WUF13, and Anaclaudia Rossbach.

The State Flag of Azerbaijan and the UN flag were raised accompanied by an orchestra performance.

WUF13, which will continue until May 22, is being jointly organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Government of Azerbaijan.