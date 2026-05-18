Brent oil prices rise above $110 per barrel on ICE futures market

18 May 2026 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

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Meanwhile, WTI crude oil futures for June delivery are also gaining. According to data from the NYMEX exchange, at 02:50 Baku time the price stood at $107.26 per barrel, up 1.75%.

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