Trump slams Democrats' climate policy

17 May 2026 23:16 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump criticized Democrats over their climate policies, while stating that the United Nations climate committee "admitted that its own climate projections were wrong", AzerNEWS reports.

"For far too long Climate Activism has been used by Dumocrats to scare Americans, push horrible Energy Polices, and fund BILLIONS into their bogus research programs.

Unlike the Dumocrats, who use Climate Alarmism nonsense to push their GREEN NEW SCAM, my Administration will always be based on TRUTH, SCIENCE, and FACT!" the US leader wrote on Truth Social.