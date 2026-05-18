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Monday, May 18, 2026

President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku [LIVE]

18 May 2026 11:47 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku [LIVE]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the opening ceremony of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

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President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku [LIVE] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku [LIVE] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku [LIVE] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku [LIVE] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku [LIVE] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku [LIVE] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku [LIVE] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku [LIVE] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku [LIVE] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku [LIVE] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku [LIVE] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku [LIVE] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku [LIVE] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku [LIVE] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku [LIVE] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku [LIVE] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku [LIVE] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku [LIVE] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku [LIVE] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku [LIVE] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku [LIVE] - Gallery Image

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