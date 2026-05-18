National Conservatory showcases classical and folk traditions in grand concert [PHOTOS]

18 May 2026 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Conservatory has presented a report concert titled "From Heritage to Modernity" at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, AzerNEWS reports.

The evening, which brought together the rich traditions of Azerbaijani musical art and a modern performing school, offered the audience a vibrant concert program.

In her opening remarks, she stressed the importance of preserving and developing the national musical heritage. She also highlighted the significance of passing Azerbaijan's rich musical traditions on to the younger generation.

She further noted that the Azerbaijan National Conservatory continues to train talented performers by combining the classical school, folk art, and contemporary musical trends.

Under the baton of conductors Ellada Mammadova and Aysel Bagirova, the concert featured the Conservatory's student folk instruments orchestra. The concertmasters were Agharagim Salah and Zarrin Muradova, while naghara performers included Siyavush Karimov and Sayyar Teymurov.

Performances were presented by People's Artist Anvar Sadigov and his students, as well as Taleh Aghayev (piano), Elvin Bashirov and Bahram Makhmudov (percussion instruments), Mansum Ibrahimov, and Elchin Hashimov (tar).

Other performers included Salman Gambarov (piano), Honored Artists Elnur Ahmadov (kamancha) and Emil Afrasiyab (piano), Teyyar Bayramov, Beimkhanum Valiyeva, Ramil Gasimov, Zenfira Ismayilova, Farida Mammadova and their students, Pike Akhundova (composer), Ibrahim Babayev and his students, Arif Imanov, and Nureddin Taghiyev.

The program also featured the Naz Vocal Ensemble (artistic director Khanymana Mammadzade), Medina Shahgaldieva, Taleh Yahyayev, Leyla Abdulrahimova, Natavan Hasanova (kanun), Sura Rufat Hasanli (violin), Jalala Ismayilzade (cello), and Svetlana Ahmadova (piano). The choir group also performed, under the artistic direction and conducting of Honored Teacher Tarana Yusifova, with piano accompaniment by Tamara Nakhmedova.

The concert program widely featured works by Azerbaijani composers, mugham compositions, and examples of folk music, to the great delight of the audience.

The report concert "From Heritage to Modernity" served as a vivid example of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory's efforts in preserving national musical traditions, developing young talent, and promoting professional music education.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.