Azerbaijan pavilion opens to visitors at WUF13 Urban Expo [PHOTOS]

19 May 2026 00:35 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Azerbaijan pavilion is now welcoming visitors at Urban Expo, held within the framework of the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), AzerNEWS reports.

As the largest national showcase featured at the exhibition, the Azerbaijan pavilion spans 1,500 square metres and presents the country’s contemporary vision for urban planning and sustainable development.



The pavilion’s architectural concept draws inspiration from the futuristic design of the Heydar Aliyev Centre, created by the internationally acclaimed architect Zaha Hadid.

The gallery space within the Azerbaijan pavilion showcases the country’s urban development projects, the rich cultural heritage of Icherisheher, environmental initiatives, tourism potential and architectural landmarks.

The pavilion also highlights Azerbaijan’s reconstruction efforts and contemporary urban development approaches in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, including the implementation of “smart city” and “smart village” projects across the liberated territories, as well as initiatives aimed at transforming the region into a green energy zone.

The Azerbaijan pavilion also features dedicated networking areas designed for official meetings and the exchange of ideas, alongside presentation and conference spaces, interactive VR zones, cinema and tourism sections, a series of masterclasses, and specially curated areas showcasing Azerbaijani culture and national cuisine.

During WUF13, the pavilion’s programme will host a wide range of sessions and high-level discussions focused on the Baku Master Plan 2040, the digital transformation of energy systems, migration and urban governance, as well as the growing intersection between urbanisation and the climate agenda.

As one of the central platforms of WUF13, Urban Expo provides countries, cities, international organisations and companies with an opportunity to showcase innovative practices and diverse approaches to urban development.

Further information on events taking place at the Azerbaijan pavilion is available through this link: https://wuf13.az/uploads/files/Agenda-of-Azerbaijan-s-Pavilion%20(1).pdf