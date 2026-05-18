Pakistan condemns drone strike on UAE nuclear plant

18 May 2026 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistan on Monday condemned the drone attack on the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), saying that deliberate targeting of nuclear facilities constitutes a grave violation of international law and that such reckless actions carry potentially catastrophic and irreversible consequences for human life, AzerNEWS reports, citing Tribune.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Pakistan said it "stands in full solidarity with the brotherly people and government of the UAE."

"Any deliberate targeting of nuclear facilities constitutes a grave violation of international law, the United Nations Charter, and the fundamental principles of nuclear safety and security enshrined in the Statute and resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," the statement added.

It further stated, "Nuclear installations must never be targeted under any circumstances," noting that "such reckless actions carry potentially catastrophic and irreversible consequences for human life, the environment, and regional as well as global peace and security."

The statement further said that the inviolability of civilian nuclear infrastructure was a well-established international norm that must be upheld without exception, adding that "Pakistan calls upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint."

"All parties must fulfil their obligations under international law and international humanitarian law, and avoid actions that may exacerbate tensions with consequences extending far beyond the region," it added.

The ministry concluded by urging dialogue and diplomacy as "the only viable path toward lasting peace, stability, and de-escalation in the region."

A day earlier, a drone hit an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah power plant, causing a fire. However, radiological safety levels remained unaffected, and no injuries were reported.

The IAEA had stated that emergency diesel generators were providing power to the plant's "unit 3" and called for "maximum military restraint near any nuclear power plant. The agency had also stated that it was closely following the situation.

The attack occurred as progress appears to have stalled in efforts to end the United States-Israeli war against Iran and resume shipping in the Gulf region.

Emirati officials said following the strike that they were investigating the source of the attack, reaffirming their right to respond to such "terrorist attacks." The UAE has previously accused Tehran of attacking its energy targets in what it has called an escalation of the conflict in the region.

Since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on February 28, Tehran has repeatedly targeted the UAE and other Gulf states that host American military bases, hitting sites that include civilian and energy infrastructure.

This month, Iran stepped up attacks on the UAE after US President Donald Trump announced a naval mission to try to open the Strait of Hormuz, which he suspended after 48 hours.

The disruption to shipping through the ​Strait of Hormuz has ⁠caused the biggest oil supply crisis in history, pushing up energy prices. The US, meanwhile, has imposed its own blockade of Iranian ports, further heightening tensions in the region.