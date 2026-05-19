Official reception held in honor of heads of state and delegations participating in WUF13 [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

19 May 2026 00:40 (UTC+04:00)

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On May 18, an official reception was held at the Gulustan Palace in Baku on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of the heads of state and delegations participating in the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), AzerNEWS reports.

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