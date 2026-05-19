'From Micro Art to Architecture' thematic exhibition opens at World Urban Forum [PHOTOS]

19 May 2026 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A thematic exhibition titled "From Micro Art to Architecture" has opened at the pavilion of the Azerbaijan Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations as part of the Baku Urban Week at the WUF13 Urban Expo, AzerNEWS reports.

Organized by the Public Union "Support for the Protection and Promotion of Applied Art Samples", the exhibition offers a new perspective on global urban planning philosophy.

The exhibition attracted significant interest from participants with its concept of transforming historical heritage from static archival material into a dynamic project resource, shaping the future image of modern cities.

During the event, researcher and applied arts master Isgandar Sardarli, a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, spoke to visitors about the vital importance of preserving the characteristic elements found within the rich cultural heritage of nations in the new era of urban planning and architecture.

The artist stressed that the mathematical proportions, ornamental symmetries, and constructive solutions used in 21st-century Azerbaijani decorative chests and folk art examples are not merely decorative objects, but rather the conceptual foundation and visual roadmap for the large-scale buildings and urban symbols of the future.

This approach proposes that architects transform even the smallest fragment of historical memory into the visual core of a major urban planning complex.

Meanwhile, Togrul Sardarli, Head of the Department of New Technologies and Innovations in Art at the Public Union and also a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, explained to exhibition participants the essence of a special scientific methodology they developed for transforming cultural heritage elements into architecture using the most advanced technologies.

Togrul Sardarli visually demonstrated how the "architectural genetics" of historical and destroyed monuments can be successfully adapted into modern urban environments through digital restoration and high-precision 3D engineering tools, and how they can be flawlessly passed on to future generations.

The exhibition also highly praised the institutional model presented by the Sardar Sandig Mujru Ojagi, described as unique in the world in terms of its format.

It was noted that this institution, which preserves the names and philosophy of lost ancient treasures, represents one of the most practical responses to UNESCO's calls for safeguarding cultural memory, as well as to contemporary ecological and sustainable urban planning requirements.