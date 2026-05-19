Housing crisis threatens families and communities worldwide, Argentine architect says

19 May 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Speaking at a session on the social and economic power of housing during World Urban Forum 13, Argentine architect and urbanist Ana Falú highlighted the growing global housing crisis and stressed that a home represents far more than just a physical structure, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Falú, housing should be viewed as a foundation for safety, peace, opportunity, and family life, as well as an essential part of the broader social environment that shapes human development and well-being.

She noted that despite widespread recognition of the importance of adequate housing, the world continues to face a deepening housing crisis affecting people across all regions and generations. Elderly people, young families, and women are among the groups most severely impacted by the lack of secure and dignified housing, she said.

Falú emphasized that addressing the crisis will require long-term strategies and strong political commitment from governments and institutions worldwide.

“Modern housing systems must be capable of delivering not only economic results, but also strong social outcomes that improve people’s quality of life and strengthen communities,” Falú added.