Experts discuss role of creativity in sustainable urban growth [PHOTOS]

20 May 2026 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A panel session titled "UNESCO Creative Cities and Sustainable Urban Development" has been held in Baku as part of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), AzerNEWS reports.

The event was jointly organized by UNESCO's Creative Cities Network (UCCN) and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Speaking at the session, UCCN Secretary Denise Bax stated that the network remains committed to supporting the development of innovative housing models and strengthening local communities and economies.

The Deputy Culture Minister, Saadat Yusifova, emphasised that hosting WUF13 in Baku reflects Azerbaijan's growing international role in sustainable urban development. She noted that Azerbaijan's rich historical and architectural heritage is represented by sites included on UNESCO's World Heritage List, including Icherisheher with the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, the historic center of Shaki, and the Khan's Palace.

Saadat Yusifova also highlighted several examples of the country's modern urban development, including the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Flame Towers, and the White City project in Baku, describing them as symbols of Azerbaijan's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

The event continued with panel discussions featuring Director General of the Azerbaijan Film Agency Rashad Azizov, Deputy Mayor of Bukhara and Head of the Investment, Industry and Trade Department Sharofiddin Husenov, Head of Urban Regeneration and Public Space at UN-Habitat Jose Chong, and other speakers.

Participants stressed that urban renewal should not be limited to infrastructure projects alone, but must also consider the accessibility, aesthetic quality, and inclusiveness of public spaces.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) is a global initiative established by UNESCO in 2004 to encourage cooperation among cities that use culture and creativity as drivers of sustainable urban development.

The network recognizes cities for their achievements in creative fields such as crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, media arts, and music. Through the initiative, member cities work together to share knowledge, support cultural industries, strengthen local communities, and promote innovation and economic development through creativity and culture.

Note that the UNESCO Creative Cities Network currently includes three cities from Azerbaijan.

Shaki joined the network in 2017 in the field of crafts and folk art, recognizing the city’s rich tradition of craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

Baku became a member in 2019 under the design category for its blend of modern architecture, urban innovation, and cultural creativity.

In 2021, Lankaran was added to the network in the gastronomy category, highlighting the region's distinctive culinary traditions and local cuisine.