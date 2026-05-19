Azerbaijan rebuilt 300,000 homes for displaced families, official says

19 May 2026 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

For decades, Azerbaijan faced war and occupation by a neighboring country, with 23 percent of its territory under occupation. This resulted in one of Europe’s largest humanitarian crises since World War II.

AzerNEWS reports that speaking at the panel discussion “Housing at the Center of Global Coalitions” within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, recalled that the country had to deal with the plight of one million refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

“They were deprived of their homes, living conditions, and social opportunities. Despite severe economic difficulties, the government was forced to establish tent camps and use more than 300 settlements to accommodate one million displaced people. At that time, Azerbaijan undertook the construction of 300,000 houses and apartments to ensure dignified living conditions. Because in every language, the phrase ‘my home’ carries a special meaning. A home, no matter how small or simple, is a fortress for its owner,” Hajiyev emphasized.

He noted that the main aspiration of IDPs was always to return to their native lands. That period, however, now belongs to the past. Since 2024, the war and conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia have ended, and the South Caucasus is no longer perceived as a conflict zone. Azerbaijan has fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Hajiyev underlined that the peace process launched at the Washington summit last year created favorable geopolitical conditions for long-term peace and security in the region. Yet, upon returning to the liberated territories, Azerbaijan encountered unimaginable destruction. “The city of Aghdam, once home to 100,000 people, was so thoroughly demolished that it is called the ‘Hiroshima of the Caucasus.’ Unlike Hiroshima, which was destroyed by nuclear weapons, Aghdam was deliberately dismantled stone by stone. Nine Azerbaijani cities were almost completely wiped out,” he said.

Today, the government faces the immense mission of enabling the return of one million refugees and IDPs to their homeland. Large-scale demining operations are underway, as safety is a fundamental part of the housing concept. “Since 2020, more than 420 mine incidents have occurred in the liberated territories. People’s first instinct is to return to their homes and the graves of their loved ones, but many of those paths are mined. We are working to clear them to ensure safe returns,” Hajiyev explained.

He stressed that Azerbaijan has developed its own post-conflict reconstruction model, drawing on international experience but adapting it to national needs. President Ilham Aliyev personally oversees the process, directing state institutions to prioritize infrastructure, access roads, and demining. Furthermore, the liberated territories have been declared a “green energy” zone, with significant potential in hydropower, solar, and other renewable sources. “In a short time, Azerbaijan has already created 300 megawatts of renewable energy capacity. Today, we are rebuilding nine cities from scratch,” Hajiyev added.

The WUF13 forum, held in Baku from May 17 to 22 in cooperation with UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan, brings together national governments, communities, experts, and partners to discuss one of the world’s most pressing issues—housing. Under the theme “Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Settlements,” the event provides a practical, solution-oriented platform and interactive formats for high-level discussions, ensuring that global policy is grounded in local experience.