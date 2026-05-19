Shusha and Trabzon sign sister city memorandum in Baku

19 May 2026 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A memorandum of understanding on establishing sister city relations has been signed between Shusha and Trabzon, AzerNEWS reports.

The document was signed by Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, and Ahmet Metin Genç, Mayor of Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality.

Officials noted that Shusha has now established sister-city or cooperation ties with nine cities. With the latest agreement, the total number of partner cities has reached ten.

The signing ceremony took place within the framework of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), held in Baku from May 17 to 22 in cooperation with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan.

WUF13 brings together governments, experts, and international stakeholders to discuss one of the world’s most pressing challenges — housing and sustainable urban development.

Under the theme “Housing for All: Safe and Resilient Cities and Human Settlements,” the forum serves as a global platform for policy exchange, knowledge sharing, and practical solutions aimed at improving urban resilience and development worldwide.