Rossbach: Recovery from crisis often begins with housing

19 May 2026 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Housing has historically served as one of the most powerful tools for economic recovery, poverty reduction, and post-conflict reconstruction, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Anacláudia Rossbach said at the World Urban Forum 13 in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking during discussions on sustainable urban development, Rossbach stated that throughout history, major moments of recovery from crises and conflict have often begun with housing. According to her, development goals cannot be achieved without strong housing systems and inclusive urban policies.

She pointed to several historical examples where housing became the foundation for economic recovery. Referring to the period after World War II, Rossbach noted that large-scale public investment in housing played a major role in rebuilding economies and stimulating GDP growth. She also mentioned the United States during the economic crisis of the 1930s, when the creation of a national housing finance system became part of the country’s recovery strategy.

Rossbach noted that similar approaches were used in countries such as Brazil following the 2008 global financial crisis, where housing programs and urban development initiatives contributed to economic stabilization and social recovery.

According to her, these examples demonstrate that housing is not only a social necessity, but also a strategic economic instrument capable of helping societies recover from conflicts, financial crises, and structural inequality.

She also highlighted the growing global urbanization challenge. By 2050, around two billion additional people are expected to move into cities, with the largest concentration of urban growth taking place in Southeast Asia and Africa. Rossbach warned that many of these cities already face serious infrastructure shortages and housing deficits.

Speaking about the situation in Africa, she noted that in many cities nearly half of the urban population lives in slums or informal settlements. In her view, improving housing conditions is essential not only for social welfare, but also for economic development at the local level.

Rossbach stressed that housing investments create employment opportunities, stimulate small businesses, and support entrepreneurship, especially among women.

"Many women entrepreneurs use their homes as the foundation for economic activity, making housing an important factor in financial independence and community development," UN official stated.

She added that housing contributes both to national economic growth and to improving the incomes and living standards of local communities and households.