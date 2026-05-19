President Ilham Aliyev receives Chairman of House of Representatives of National Assembly of Belarus [PHOTOS]

19 May 2026 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Igor Sergeyenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, on May 19, AzerNEWS reports.

The head of state noted Belarus’s participation in the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) with a high-level delegation.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Belarus relations, which are based on close friendship, emphasizing the implementation of active cooperation across all areas. In this context, the head of state highlighted the importance of interparliamentary cooperation. Touching upon economic cooperation between the two countries, the head of state praised the successful implementation of joint projects.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Igor Sergeyenko conveyed greetings from Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for the greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The Chairman emphasized that personal relations between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Belarus contribute to the development of cooperation between the two countries’ authorities.

Igor Sergeyenko noted that he participated in the opening ceremony of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum and highlighted that the event features important discussions on key areas of urban planning. He stated that WUF13 was also excellently organized in Azerbaijan, which has rich experience in hosting prestigious international events.

During the conversation, the sides discussed prospects for relations between the two countries in various fields and exchanged views on expanding cooperation between the legislative bodies of both countries.